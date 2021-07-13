Dr. Ruben Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ruben Diaz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1553 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 554-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diaz helped me with my back pain. Very pleasant. He left the Snellville area and I am trying to find him.
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194751024
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- Interamerican University
