Overview of Dr. Ruben Diaz, MD

Dr. Ruben Diaz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Diaz works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.