Overview of Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD

Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Escuro works at Hematology Oncology Center in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.