Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escuro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD
Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Escuro works at
Dr. Escuro's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Center41201 Schadden Rd, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 324-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Allen Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Escuro?
First the wait time to see him was long but after seeing him it was well worth the wait one of the best doctors I’ve ever seen went over everything definitely a top ten doctor to bad he is retiring will be missed thank you
About Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1194777292
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland, Hematology-Internal Medicine Mercy Hosp Of Buffalo, Internal Medicine
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escuro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escuro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escuro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escuro works at
Dr. Escuro has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escuro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Escuro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escuro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escuro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escuro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.