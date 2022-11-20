See All Hematologists in Elyria, OH
Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD

Hematology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD

Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Escuro works at Hematology Oncology Center in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Escuro's Office Locations

    Hematology Oncology Center
    41201 Schadden Rd, Elyria, OH 44035 (440) 324-0401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Allen Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 20, 2022
    First the wait time to see him was long but after seeing him it was well worth the wait one of the best doctors I've ever seen went over everything definitely a top ten doctor to bad he is retiring will be missed thank you
    Robert Boyd — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1194777292
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Univ Hosp Of Cleveland, Hematology-Internal Medicine Mercy Hosp Of Buffalo, Internal Medicine
    • Mercy Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Escuro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escuro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escuro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Escuro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Escuro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escuro works at Hematology Oncology Center in Elyria, OH. View the full address on Dr. Escuro’s profile.

    Dr. Escuro has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escuro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Escuro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escuro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escuro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escuro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.