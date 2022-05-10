Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Florida Pain Treatment Center Inc.11780 SW 89th St Fl 3, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 260-9803
Miami Lakes Office6175 NW 153rd St Ste 312, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (786) 762-2364
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UniCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Gonzalez because of my sciatica pain. After diagnosis and X-Rays, he administered a nerve block procedure to my hips and the sacro area. The pain is now mostly gone (arthritis hasn't gone away) but it's very manageable and I can function normally for my age.
About Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710972328
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Franklin Square Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.