Overview of Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Ruben Gonzalez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Florida Pain Treatment Center Inc. in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.