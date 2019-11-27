Overview

Dr. Ruben Kandov, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kandov works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.