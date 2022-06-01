Dr. Ruben Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- MD
- Rosedale
- Dr. Ruben Khan, MD
Dr. Ruben Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Rosedale Gastroenterology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 304, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 687-7010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Functional Dyspepsia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Priority Partners
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Ruben Khan is, without a doubt, the absolute best physician I've ever dealt with. He has a great personality and sensor of humor, an excellent bedside manner, and was willing to answer any and all questions regarding my health issues including those that were not related to the procedure he was performing. My only wish is that Dr. Khan could be my physician for every single one of my health concerns. I feel as if I'm in safe hands and trust him implicitly. Keep up the AWESOME work, Dr. Khan.
About Dr. Ruben Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Bengali and Spanish
- 1033552179
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Bengali and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.