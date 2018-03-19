Dr. Ruben Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruben Lopez, MD
Dr. Ruben Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
- 1 1728 Dunlawton Ave Ste 1, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 322-5390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez has been my first daughters pediatrician for 15 yrs and is now my newest additions as well. He is a very caring Dr, willing to take the extra time needed to explain to myself and my wife any answers we may need.
About Dr. Ruben Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
