Overview

Dr. Ruben Moreno, MD is a Dermatologist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moreno works at Florida Dermatology Associates in Cocoa, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL, Melbourne, FL, Palm Bay, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Acne and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.