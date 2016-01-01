Dr. Mylvaganam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruben Mylvaganam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruben Mylvaganam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mylvaganam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mylvaganam?
About Dr. Ruben Mylvaganam, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1629462676
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mylvaganam works at
Dr. Mylvaganam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mylvaganam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mylvaganam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mylvaganam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.