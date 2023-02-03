Dr. Ruben Niesvizky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niesvizky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Niesvizky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ruben Niesvizky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Niesvizky works at
Myeloma Center425 East 61st Street 8th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Niesvizky is a world renowned hematologist who is thorough, approachable, thoughtful and caring. Equally important is that he doesn't suffer from an overdose of egoism. If you ask for a second opinion, like I did, he recommended the best available locally, or if you're willing to travel, like I was, I got a recommendation at the Mayo Clinic and at Dana Farber--not too shabby! After a consult I returned even more confident in my treatment plan. I'm not sure, but I think I started seeing Dr. Niesvizky in 2009 upon the recommendation of an acquaintance who had been on the staff of Sloan Kettering.
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1710074885
Dr. Niesvizky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niesvizky accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niesvizky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niesvizky works at
Dr. Niesvizky has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niesvizky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niesvizky speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Niesvizky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niesvizky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niesvizky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niesvizky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.