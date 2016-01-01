Overview of Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD

Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Osorio works at Prefferred Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.