Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small San Bernardino, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD

Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Osorio works at Prefferred Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osorio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruben Osorio M.d. Inc.
    399 E Highland Ave Ste 319, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1073696845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osorio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osorio works at Prefferred Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Osorio’s profile.

    Dr. Osorio has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

