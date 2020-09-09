Dr. Ruben Pipek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pipek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Pipek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Pipek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Pipek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suntree Internal Medicine6619 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 259-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pipek?
Dr. Pipek is a fantastic Endocrinologist. As a type 1 Insulin dependent diabetic I have been going to Doctor Pipek for over 20 years since he first worked alongside Dr. Gooch in Melbourne, FL one of the areas greatest Diabetes/Metabolism specialist. Dr. Pipek listens to your concerns, instills confidence by teaching you how to take control of your diabetes and living life to the fullest with good control. Is there an occasional wait at the office? Of course there is, but such is life in any medical facility. Excellence is prescribed routinely by Dr. Pipek.
About Dr. Ruben Pipek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952385981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pipek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pipek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pipek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pipek works at
Dr. Pipek has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pipek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pipek speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pipek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pipek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.