Overview

Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Ramirez works at UMC - West Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Cirrhosis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.