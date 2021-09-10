Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Locations
UMC - West Clinic6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 790-5700
Providence Gastroenterology and Liver Associates125 W Hague Rd Ste 500, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 356-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Even though it was a very busy day, I was treated with respect and care everyone was very effecient and informative,. Thank you. ,
About Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053521989
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center-Transplant Hepatology|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas-Gastroenterology and Hepatology
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Washington Hospital Center
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
