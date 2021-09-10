See All Gastroenterologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Ramirez works at UMC - West Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Cirrhosis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMC - West Clinic
    6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 790-5700
    Providence Gastroenterology and Liver Associates
    125 W Hague Rd Ste 500, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 356-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Cirrhosis
Hernia
Gastritis
Cirrhosis
Hernia

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Even though it was a very busy day, I was treated with respect and care everyone was very effecient and informative,. Thank you. ,
    Monica Gallegos — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053521989
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center-Transplant Hepatology|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas-Gastroenterology and Hepatology
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center|Washington Hospital Center
    • UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at UMC - West Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Gastritis, Cirrhosis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

