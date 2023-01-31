Dr. Ruben Saez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Saez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruben Saez, MD
Dr. Ruben Saez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Saez works at
Dr. Saez's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Plano Prestonwood6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 2000, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 483-6933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Womens Assoc for Obstetrics & Gynecology8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 483-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saez is always professional, efficient and caring. He gives you straightforward information and always seems to be informed on the latest developments in cancer treatment. I wouldn't want to go to anyone else, and I highly recommend Dr. Saez!
About Dr. Ruben Saez, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
