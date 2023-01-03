See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (89)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Hospital At University Of Fl

Dr. Timmons works at Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC
    5330 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 462-4544
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:15pm
  2. 2
    Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC
    12385 Sorrento Rd Ste D4, Pensacola, FL 32507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 462-4544
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC
    3406 Santa Rosa Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 462-4544
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 03, 2023
    He is a great dr. I have dorsal pain blocks for back and neck pain. I never feel any pain from the procedure and the first ones lasted 2 - 3 years, He is very knowledgeable and the best. His staff is always very helpful and nice.
    — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376546572
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Timmons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

