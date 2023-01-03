Overview

Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Hospital At University Of Fl



Dr. Timmons works at Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.