Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
Dr. Timmons works at
Locations
-
1
Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC5330 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 462-4544Thursday1:00pm - 4:15pm
-
2
Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC12385 Sorrento Rd Ste D4, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (850) 462-4544Friday9:00am - 12:30pm
-
3
Regenerative Medicine and Pain Management Physicians, PLLC3406 Santa Rosa Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Directions (850) 462-4544Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timmons?
He is a great dr. I have dorsal pain blocks for back and neck pain. I never feel any pain from the procedure and the first ones lasted 2 - 3 years, He is very knowledgeable and the best. His staff is always very helpful and nice.
About Dr. Ruben Timmons, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1376546572
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timmons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timmons works at
Dr. Timmons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.