Dr. Ruben Villa, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruben Villa, MD
Dr. Ruben Villa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Villa's Office Locations
Ruben Villa MD PA2424 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 368-6391
Associated Home Health Services Inc902 W Pierce St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Directions (575) 234-1327
Kidney Disease Associates5424 19th St Ste 403, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 368-6391
Kidney Disease Associates1607 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 799-2991
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ruben Villa, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659367647
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech U Umc
- Tx Tech U Umc
- Umc/Ttuhsc
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, End-Stage Renal Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
