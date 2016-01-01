Overview of Dr. Ruben Villa, MD

Dr. Ruben Villa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Villa works at Ruben Villa MD PA in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Carlsbad, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, End-Stage Renal Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.