Dr. Ruben Zorrilla, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruben Zorrilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Zorrilla works at CHPG Primary Care Golden in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Golden Primary Care
    750 Warner Dr, Golden, CO 80401 (303) 925-4340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Penrose Hospital
  St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Splinting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2019
    I believe Dr. Zorrila is a kind and competent physician. He always listened to me and made me feel comfortable at all of my visits. I was not happy to find out that he left Centura. Hard to find a medical provider that you connect with. He makes your health his priority. Thank you Dr. Zorrila
    Erica in Lakewood — Feb 14, 2019
    About Dr. Ruben Zorrilla, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1770698995
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Stamford Hosp Columbia U
    Residency
    Internship
    Griffin Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    U Illnois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Zorrilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorrilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zorrilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zorrilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zorrilla works at CHPG Primary Care Golden in Golden, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zorrilla’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorrilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorrilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorrilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorrilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

