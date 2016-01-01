Dr. Rubens Sievert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubens Sievert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubens Sievert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTA CATARINA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group4800 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A6, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rubens Sievert, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTA CATARINA / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sievert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sievert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sievert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sievert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sievert speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievert.
