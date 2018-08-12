Dr. Rubilinda Casino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubilinda Casino, MD
Overview
Dr. Rubilinda Casino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Locations
St Louis Medical Professionals LLC8790 Watson Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 543-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
friendly
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Bosnian, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Met Hosp-Ny Med Coll|St Louis Childrens Hospital|St Louis Chldns Hospital Wash University
- Met Hosp|New York Med Coll, Metropolitan Hosp
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Casino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casino speaks Arabic, Bosnian, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Casino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casino.
