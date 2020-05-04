Overview

Dr. Rubin Bahuva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Ferrell Hospital.



Dr. Bahuva works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.