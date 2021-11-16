Overview of Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD

Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Brecher works at Rubin Brecher MD LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.