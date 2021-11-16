Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD
Overview of Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD
Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Brecher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brecher's Office Locations
-
1
Rubin Brecher MD LLC736 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 851-1186
-
2
Gerber Eye Care1180 Elton St, Brooklyn, NY 11239 Directions (718) 642-8219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brecher?
Received a full battery of tests. Met with several profession, patient and knowledgeble experts. Move seamlessly through the mulitple exam rooms with consideration to my wait times. The procedures were explained and all my questions and concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Rubin Brecher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1609842749
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brecher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brecher works at
Dr. Brecher has seen patients for Glaucoma, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brecher speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brecher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.