Dr. Rubin Gappy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rubin Gappy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Cornerstone Lakeview Pediatrics20225 E 9 Mile Rd Ste A, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 772-1090
Lakeview Pediatrics PC46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 112, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-0130
Thomas D Schomaker DO PC36075 Utica Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 741-0430
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Gappy is such a wonderful caring person he always addresses every concern with compassion. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a great pediatrician!
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003825894
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
