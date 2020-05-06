Overview

Dr. Rubin Maidan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Evergreenhealth Monroe and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Maidan works at EvergreenHealth Heart Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.