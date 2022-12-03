Dr. Rubina Aqeel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aqeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Aqeel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubina Aqeel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Rubina Aqeel MD Inc.1183 E Foothill Blvd Ste 260, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My thyroid levels were extremely high and my general practitioner told me I needed to get into an Endocrinologist immediately. I read the reviews for both the doctors he recommended, Dr. Aqeel being one of them. After seeing the 3 star review and reading a few of the negative comments, I was hesitant to go to her. Dr. Aqeel could get me in sooner than the other doctor, who had better reviews, but I couldn’t wait that long to be seen. I saw Dr. Aqeel yesterday and loved her. She is kind, attentive, caring, thorough and even funny! She said she loved how organized I was because I had all my bloodwork results, ultrasound and medication listed as well as the date I started it. She took the time to sit with me and had me describe (in detail) the first day I had symptoms of hyperthyroidism. I never felt rushed, she answered all my questions and calmed my fears. Don’t let other people’s negative reviews impact your decision to see Dr. Aqeel.
About Dr. Rubina Aqeel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1407972490
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aqeel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aqeel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aqeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aqeel has seen patients for Female Infertility, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aqeel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aqeel speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aqeel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aqeel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aqeel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aqeel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.