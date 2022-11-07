Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD
Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Montgomeryville, PA. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Haidar works at
Dr. Haidar's Office Locations
-
1
Buxmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC668 Bethlehem Pike Ste 4, Montgomeryville, PA 18936 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haidar?
I am a genetic walking magnet for all respiratory illness. Although I was an athlete in my youth and a healthy eater, today at age 67 I have COPD, asthma, chronic bronchitis and mild sleep apnea. Dr. Haidar is the fourth pulmonologist I have had and the first woman. She is the first pulmonologist who put a NUMBER PERCENTAGE on my lung function. Dr. Haidar is the first doctor who monitors me 24/7 for my oxygen level and heart rate through ACCUHEALTH. She is so conscientious and knowledgeable about current medications. She changed my life. Today for the first time I have a grip on the severity of my COPD. She is easy to talk to and I love the way I have full time access to her through my patient portal. My last doctor said, "I'll see you in six months." I can talk to Dr. Haidar every day. Her office manager, Jimmy is The Best. I love this doctor and could not recommend her more highly. I love how quiet and peaceful her office is although she has a demanding career.
About Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- Female
- 1295768794
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- State University of New York
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidar works at
Dr. Haidar has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.