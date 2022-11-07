Overview of Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD

Dr. Rubina Haidar, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Montgomeryville, PA. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Haidar works at Buxmont Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, PC in Montgomeryville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.