Dr. Rubina Joseph, MD
Dr. Rubina Joseph, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Premier ID Associates1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-1, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr Joseph is very well spoken and explained in depth what my health status was at that time. I would recommend her. I have been seeing her for 2 years.
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
