Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.



Dr. Najeeb works at Star View Comunity Services in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.