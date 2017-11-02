See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.

Dr. Najeeb works at Star View Comunity Services in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Star View Comunity Services
    100 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-6818
  2. 2
    The Guidance Center
    1301 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-1159

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1811086036
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najeeb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Najeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Najeeb works at Star View Comunity Services in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Najeeb’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Najeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najeeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

