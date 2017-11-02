Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.
Dr. Najeeb works at
Locations
-
1
Star View Comunity Services100 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-6818
-
2
The Guidance Center1301 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 595-1159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najeeb?
She is absolutely a wonderful doctor. Very thorough and listens well. She is genuinely concerned and will spend the time you need.
About Dr. Rubina Najeeb, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1811086036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najeeb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najeeb works at
Dr. Najeeb speaks Bengali and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Najeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najeeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.