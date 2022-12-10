Dr. Qamar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubina Qamar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rubina Qamar, MD
Dr. Rubina Qamar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Qamar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qamar's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
-
2
Aurora Health Care Metro Inc - South2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 980, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 384-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qamar?
Dr Qamar is thorough, informative, knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. I've been seeing her for 4 years since my cancer diagnosis. I never feel rushed and she always makes sure my questions are answered. At today's appointment her MA rushed me in and stated she was in a hurry as Dr had another appointment in 5 minutes. Should I reschedule, I asked? No she said. When Dr Qamar entered, she gave me the exact same amount of time and thorough attention she always does. I never would have guessed she was pressed for time based on her demeanor. WONDERFUL.
About Dr. Rubina Qamar, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366423774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qamar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qamar works at
Dr. Qamar has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Qamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qamar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.