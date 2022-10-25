Overview of Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD

Dr. Rubina Shakil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shakil works at Psychiatric Associates of North Texas, PA in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.