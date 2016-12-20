See All Podiatric Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.6 (8)
Map Pin Small East Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM

Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Chahal works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chahal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Surgery
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205148111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahal works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chahal’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

