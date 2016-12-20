Overview of Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM

Dr. Ruby Chahal, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Chahal works at MSU Health Care Surgery in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.