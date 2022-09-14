Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD
Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Deveras works at
Dr. Deveras' Office Locations
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deveras has taken excellent care of me for almost five years. She is kind, compassionate and listens when I have problem. She has solved many additional issues that are related to my cancer and is amazing in all aspects of oncology.
About Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306844360
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deveras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deveras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deveras works at
Dr. Deveras has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deveras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deveras speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deveras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deveras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deveras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deveras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.