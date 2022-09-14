Overview of Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD

Dr. Ruby Anne Deveras, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Deveras works at Halifax Health - Center for Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.