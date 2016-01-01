Dr. Ruby Greywoode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greywoode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Greywoode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruby Greywoode, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Greywoode works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greywoode?
About Dr. Ruby Greywoode, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972861300
Education & Certifications
- Mechanical Engineering
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greywoode accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greywoode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greywoode works at
Dr. Greywoode has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greywoode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greywoode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greywoode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.