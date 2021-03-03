Overview

Dr. Ruby Halper-Erkkila, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Halper-Erkkila works at South Branch Family Medicine in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.