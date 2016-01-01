See All Hematologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD

Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Hanna works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C.
    705 White Horse Rd Ste D105, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

5.0
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD

  Hematology & Oncology
  22 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1750502811
Education & Certifications

  Northwell Health Lenox Hill
  Lenox Hill Hospital
  Lenox Hill Hospital
  St George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hanna works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hanna’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

