Overview of Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD

Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

