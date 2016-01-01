Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD
Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C.705 White Horse Rd Ste D105, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
About Dr. Ruby Hanna, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750502811
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health Lenox Hill
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.