Dr. Ruby Harmon, MD
Dr. Ruby Harmon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mount Sanai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Harmon Pediatrics185 E 85th St Ofc 1, New York, NY 10028 Directions (518) 309-5018
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Harmon is kind and compassionate. She’s been our son’s doctor since birth. She’s knowledgeable and informative. Her bedside manner is impeccable. We love Dr. Harmon!
- Pediatrics
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Montefiore Med. Center
- Mount Sanai School of Medicine
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
