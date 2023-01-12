Dr. Ruby Jhaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Jhaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruby Jhaj, MD
Dr. Ruby Jhaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA.
Dr. Jhaj's Office Locations
- 1 18564 US Highway 18 Ste 103&, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-9262
- 2 12795 Main St Ste 630, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 242-9555
Josephine B Montana MD13010 Hesperia Rd Ste 400, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 646-8787
Sandra Delgado MD18522 US Highway 18 Ste 208, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-9262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She listens, hears, explains and is available.
About Dr. Ruby Jhaj, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhaj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaj.
