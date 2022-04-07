Overview of Dr. Ruby John, MD

Dr. Ruby John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. John works at Monica Olivier DO in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.