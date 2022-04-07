Dr. Ruby John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby John, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruby John, MD
Dr. Ruby John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. John's Office Locations
Monica Olivier DO560 W Main St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 221-6005
Primary Care Clinic Of N Texas570 S Edmonds Ln Ste 111, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 221-6005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr John was very caring and thorough
About Dr. Ruby John, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629224118
Education & Certifications
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
