Overview of Dr. Ruby Marie-Northrup, DO

Dr. Ruby Marie-Northrup, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Marie-Northrup works at Northrup & Associates, PC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.