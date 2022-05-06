Overview of Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD

Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bugay Sia works at Ruby Jane Sia MD in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.