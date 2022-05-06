Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugay Sia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD
Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bugay Sia works at
Dr. Bugay Sia's Office Locations
Ruby Jane Sia MD16008 Tuscola Rd Ste 1, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bugay Sia?
I would recommend her for anybody she's very thorough and caring I would say
About Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518061860
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugay Sia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bugay Sia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugay Sia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bugay Sia works at
Dr. Bugay Sia speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugay Sia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugay Sia.
