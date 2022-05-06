See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD

Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bugay Sia works at Ruby Jane Sia MD in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bugay Sia's Office Locations

    Ruby Jane Sia MD
    16008 Tuscola Rd Ste 1, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-3888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Cold Sore
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Animal Allergies
Cold Sore
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Animal Allergies
Cold Sore
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Motion Sickness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 06, 2022
    I would recommend her for anybody she's very thorough and caring I would say
    — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518061860
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruby Bugay Sia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugay Sia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bugay Sia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bugay Sia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bugay Sia works at Ruby Jane Sia MD in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bugay Sia’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugay Sia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugay Sia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugay Sia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugay Sia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

