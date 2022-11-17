See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rucha Kapadia, MD

Pain Management
4.9 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rucha Kapadia, MD

Dr. Rucha Kapadia, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, MO.

Dr. Kapadia works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapadia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 993-2290
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rucha Kapadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1952717316
    • 1952717316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University in St. LouisWashington
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, MO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rucha Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kapadia’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

