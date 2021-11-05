Overview

Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Delano.



Dr. Bansal works at Prime Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.