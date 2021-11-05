See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Delano.

Dr. Bansal works at Prime Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Center
    8305 Brimhall Rd Ste 1601, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 695-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Adventist Health Delano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bansal?

    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr. Bansal is an amazing doctor! She is kind, caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, and very bright! And she listens! I was worried about changing pulmonologists because I really liked my doctor, but she went to work for Kaiser, so I couldn’t see her any more. What a great choice in Dr. Bansal! My primary care practitioner referred me, and he always refers us to the best doctors, so I knew she had to be top-notch, and she Is! I have worked very hard to have incredibly good insurance, and could go to any doctor I wanted to, and I choose Dr. Bonsall! Thank you for caring so much about me and helping me so much!
    Laura Mitts — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bansal to family and friends

    Dr. Bansal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bansal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD.

    About Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134425754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bansal works at Prime Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bansal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ruchi Bansal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.