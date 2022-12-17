Overview

Dr. Ruchi Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.