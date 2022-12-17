Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruchi Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruchi Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
3
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center LLC1025 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
No one looks forward to having a colonoscopy, but Dr. Bhatia and her team made sure I was comfortable and well-informed during my procedure. Highly recommend their care.
About Dr. Ruchi Bhatia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003194093
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.