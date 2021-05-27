Dr. Gaba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruchi Gaba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruchi Gaba, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4736
-
2
Harris Health System2525 HOLLY HALL ST, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 798-1000
-
3
Baylor Medical College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaba?
Dr. Gaba was wonderful. Patient, knowledgeable and caring. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ruchi Gaba, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306170899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.