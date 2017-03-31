Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruchi Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruchi Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their residency with Holston Vly Hospital Med Center
Locations
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Wabash Family Practice Center Lab2200 WABASH AVE, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's very detailed in her work. Caring. We love her. She sees my sister in law who is mentally challenged. Has been her doctor for several years. Thank you Dr Gupta
About Dr. Ruchi Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1558413302
Education & Certifications
- Holston Vly Hospital Med Center
