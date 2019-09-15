Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD
Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
- 1 19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1700S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-7700
-
2
All Star Pediatrics and Sports Medicine106 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 743-1392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful that I found Dr Mehta when my baby was born. She and her staff welcomed my baby with open arms and treat us like family. She thoroughly explains everything and is always available when needed. I would recommend All Star Pediatrics to the world if I could
About Dr. Ruchi Mehta, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1114177540
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.