Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD

Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shah works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 559-5200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Houston
    1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-1677
  3. 3
    Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital
    5656 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 566-2140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pars Planitis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972867737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

