Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD
Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwest Houston1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1677
-
3
Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital5656 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 566-2140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Ruchi Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972867737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.