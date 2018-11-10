Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruchik Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruchik Desai, MD is a Dermatologist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Northern Indiana Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center3190 Lancer St, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 764-3600
Illinois Dermatology Institute11061 Broadway Ste B, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 764-3600
Integrated Dermatology of Calumet City LLC19 River Oaks Dr, Calumet City, IL 60409 Directions (708) 218-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai & Melony are absolutely wonderful! Their staff is very pleasant and helpful! I cannot say enough about this office!
About Dr. Ruchik Desai, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710975255
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
