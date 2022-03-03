Dr. Ruchin Mandiwala, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchin Mandiwala, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ruchin Mandiwala, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI.
Locations
Tru Family Dental31550 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 409-7131Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was nice helpful and made me feel comfortable and love my teeth
About Dr. Ruchin Mandiwala, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandiwala accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mandiwala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mandiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandiwala.
