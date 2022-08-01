Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD
Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC11725 Illinois St Ste 445, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-7059
Franciscan Alliance5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 410, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 621-2444
Community North Hospital8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 340, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had rhinoplasty performed due to a broken nose. She (we) couldn’t be more pleased with the results. Dr Patel is extremely talented. He has a great bedside manner, also. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ruchin Patel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1184914293
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.