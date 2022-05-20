Overview

Dr. Ruchira Lalwani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Owasso, OK.



Dr. Lalwani works at Family Dental Care of Owasso in Owasso, OK with other offices in Yulee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.