Dr. Ruchira Lalwani, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ruchira Lalwani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Owasso, OK.
Locations
-
1
Family Dental Care of Owasso13101 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 921-1066Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Family Dental at Wildlight45 Floco Ave, Yulee, FL 32097 Directions (918) 921-1066Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was excellent. Everyone friendly, polite and understanding of my issues. Personally for me, couldn't have been any better. I Thank the whole staff !!!
About Dr. Ruchira Lalwani, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1356741508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalwani accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalwani.
