Overview of Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD

Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Singh works at UF Health Women's Specialists - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.