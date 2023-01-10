Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD
Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
UF Health Women's Specialists - Jacksonville655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 427-8898Tuesday7:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
UF Health Surgery - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1015
-
3
UF Health Women's Specialists - Emerson4549 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 633-0140
-
4
UF Health Women's Specialists - Orange Park1887 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 633-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Have been treated by Dr Singh and PA Monica Majors. Could not be more pleased as my ongoing problem of seven years has been happily resolved. Many thanks.
About Dr. Ruchira Singh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710110622
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.